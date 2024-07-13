1:3 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, FILTRA CONSULTANTS AND ENGINEERS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE FILTRA CONSULTANTS AND ENGINEERS LTD (539098) RECORD DATE 13.07.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 03 (Three) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 12/07/2024 DR- 672/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of FILTRA CONSULTANTS AND ENGINEERS LTD (539098) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Friday, July 12, 2024: - Scrip Code 539098 Scrip Name FILTRA CONSULTANTS AND ENGINEERS LTD Current Market Lot 1500 Revised Market Lot 2000 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.07.2024)