Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd Summary

FiltraConsultantsand EngineersLimitedwas incorporated on May 24, 2011 in Mumbai. TheCompanymainly dealsin trading and manufacturing activity of water treatment system business such as Membrane, Multi port Valves, Dosing System, Electronic Dosing Pump, Cartridge, Pressure Vessels, Tank, Pump, Ph Meter, Orp Meter, Rota Meters, Conductivity Meter, UV Purifiers, High pressure pumps, pressure switch, level switch and such other items used for industrial water treatment plant. The Company operates its business in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Indore. The Company is one stop solution for all water treatment components, providing wide range of components and spares, gives advantage and freedom to clients to choose products and spares parts as per their requirement. In addition to that, the Company also assembles the parts and sale of customized products as per the customers needs.The Company commenced business in July, 2011. In 2012-13, it supplied remote monitoring panels and SMS based advanced RO Panelsto vendors supplying water plants to the Government in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka. It made arrangements with HM Digital Instruments, Korea for distribution of their instruments in western region and made further arrangements with Initiative Engineering, EMBARK, Aster Technologies Ace Hygiene Products Private Limited. In March 2015, the Company made a public issue by allotting 7,41,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 3.11 Crore. During the year 2019, the Company introduced its B2B e-commerce website which is Indias first e-commerce website for water treatment components. Further, the Company in 2024, has developed to design and fabricate UF plants using Pentair Norit UF membranes and Norit Non Submerged MBR Membrane, which will give an advantage to the Company to grow forward towards water recycle, water reuse and contribute in a better way towards environment conservation. Company sourced few new suppliers for components and accessories which are required when a high value product is sold, addition of these small value components will improve the customer service and more business for the Company.