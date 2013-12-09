First Leasing Company of India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
22.79
22.79
22.79
22.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
341.15
311.22
284.37
218.82
Net Worth
363.94
334.01
307.16
241.61
Minority Interest
Debt
1,400.44
1,297.93
1,166.6
1,055.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
114.41
110.45
104.4
93.28
Total Liabilities
1,878.79
1,742.39
1,578.16
1,390.31
Fixed Assets
4.34
21.24
24.61
25.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.96
9.21
9.21
9.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,845.17
1,704.51
1,525.19
1,343.26
Inventories
0
0
0
1,094.21
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
19.9
11.61
14.66
16.16
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1,851.98
1,720.09
1,551.63
300.69
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-28.05
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-26.71
-27.19
-41.1
-39.75
Cash
23.32
7.43
19.15
12.12
Total Assets
1,878.79
1,742.39
1,578.16
1,390.31
