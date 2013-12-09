First Leasing Company of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
80.82
52.03
Other operating items
Operating
80.82
52.03
Capital expenditure
-19.97
-6.4
Free cash flow
60.85
45.63
Equity raised
656.47
599.69
Investing
-3.25
0
Financing
515.67
709.75
Dividends paid
4.1
4.1
4.56
Net in cash
1,233.85
1,359.17
