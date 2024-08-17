iifl-logo-icon 1
First Leasing Company of India Ltd Share Price

11.5
(-7.26%)
Dec 9, 2013

First Leasing Company of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

12

Prev. Close

12.4

Turnover(Lac.)

29.18

Day's High

13.45

Day's Low

11.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

159.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.21

P/E

0.22

EPS

15.35

Divi. Yield

52.79

First Leasing Company of India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

First Leasing Company of India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

First Leasing Company of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Mar-2014Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.60%

Foreign: 1.60%

Indian: 22.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 75.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

First Leasing Company of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

22.79

22.79

22.79

22.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

341.15

311.22

284.37

218.82

Net Worth

363.94

334.01

307.16

241.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

80.82

52.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

No Record Found

First Leasing Company of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT First Leasing Company of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

V Selvaraj

Chairman

A C Muthiah

Managing Director

Farouk Irani

Director

N Ramakrishnan

Company Secretary

Sheetal R

Additional Director

K L Balaji

Additional Director

I V Manivannan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by First Leasing Company of India Ltd

Summary

First Leasing Company of India (FLCL) was incorporated in Sep.73 and it is the first public limited leasing company to commence operations in India. It commenced business in Nov.73 in Madras. The company was jointly promoted by A C Muthiah and Farouk Irani. A C Muthiah is the chairman and Farouk Irani is the managing director of the company. It came out with its first public issue in 1983.The company is engaged in the business of leasing, hire-purchase and consumer-finance transactions. These activities provide an alternative source of finance for the industry, consumers and traders. With the growing expansion of industrial activity, the demand for capital goods is increasing sharply. Investment support from banks and financial institutions is inadequate to meet this demand. The leasing and hire-purchase industry helps bridge the gap between the need and availability of capital.In Jan.92, FLCL came out with a rights issue of 3.50 lac 17% PCDs of Rs 200, aggregating Rs 7 cr. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to expand its leasing activities.The Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC), a British Government Department, has taken a 10% stake in FLCL by investing Rs 11.50 cr. The company is preparing a database of all the leased assets in the country, which will also give details of locations and the names of the suppliers and the brokers involved in the deal.The company set a precedent for the leasing industry by completing a Rs.75 crore lease agreement with Indian Railw
