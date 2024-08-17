Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹12
Prev. Close₹12.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.18
Day's High₹13.45
Day's Low₹11.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹159.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.21
P/E0.22
EPS15.35
Divi. Yield52.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
22.79
22.79
22.79
22.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
341.15
311.22
284.37
218.82
Net Worth
363.94
334.01
307.16
241.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
80.82
52.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
V Selvaraj
Chairman
A C Muthiah
Managing Director
Farouk Irani
Director
N Ramakrishnan
Company Secretary
Sheetal R
Additional Director
K L Balaji
Additional Director
I V Manivannan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by First Leasing Company of India Ltd
Summary
First Leasing Company of India (FLCL) was incorporated in Sep.73 and it is the first public limited leasing company to commence operations in India. It commenced business in Nov.73 in Madras. The company was jointly promoted by A C Muthiah and Farouk Irani. A C Muthiah is the chairman and Farouk Irani is the managing director of the company. It came out with its first public issue in 1983.The company is engaged in the business of leasing, hire-purchase and consumer-finance transactions. These activities provide an alternative source of finance for the industry, consumers and traders. With the growing expansion of industrial activity, the demand for capital goods is increasing sharply. Investment support from banks and financial institutions is inadequate to meet this demand. The leasing and hire-purchase industry helps bridge the gap between the need and availability of capital.In Jan.92, FLCL came out with a rights issue of 3.50 lac 17% PCDs of Rs 200, aggregating Rs 7 cr. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to expand its leasing activities.The Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC), a British Government Department, has taken a 10% stake in FLCL by investing Rs 11.50 cr. The company is preparing a database of all the leased assets in the country, which will also give details of locations and the names of the suppliers and the brokers involved in the deal.The company set a precedent for the leasing industry by completing a Rs.75 crore lease agreement with Indian Railw
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.