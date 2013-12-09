Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2014
|Sep-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
1.6%
1.6%
1.61%
1.6%
1.6%
Indian
22.94%
24.12%
24.13%
24.12%
24.12%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.07%
3.26%
3.56%
3.92%
4.54%
Non-Institutions
75.37%
70.99%
70.71%
70.34%
69.72%
Total Non-Promoter
75.44%
74.26%
74.27%
74.26%
74.26%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
