Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
51.59
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
86.16
-0.01
Net Worth
137.75
0.04
Minority Interest
Debt
8.83
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.55
0
Total Liabilities
151.13
0.04
Fixed Assets
94.01
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.18
0
Networking Capital
39
-0.02
Inventories
38.47
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
29.44
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
24.73
0
Sundry Creditors
-26.22
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-27.42
-0.01
Cash
15.96
0.05
Total Assets
151.15
0.03
