SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹288
Prev. Close₹287.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.68
Day's High₹288
Day's Low₹281
52 Week's High₹416.75
52 Week's Low₹209
Book Value₹28.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,460.12
P/E54.53
EPS5.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
51.59
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
86.16
-0.01
Net Worth
137.75
0.04
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Nikhil Bhatia
Director
RANI AJIT JADHAV
Director
JAI LAXMIKANT MAVANI
Director
MARZIN ROOMI SHROFF
Director
Sivanandhan Dhanushkodi
Managing Director
Mahesh C Tahilyani
Company Secretary
Rupa Pawan Khanna
Reports by Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd
Summary
Forbes Precision Tools&Machine Parts Limited was incorporated on August 30, 2022 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra in Mumbai. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading & servicing of engineering and related products and Machine & Machine parts. The main objects of the Company are to carry on business of manufacturers, importers, exporters, buyers, sellers, traders, dealers, distributors, service providers of engineering and electrical products and services including taps, carbon and/or steel taps, drills, rotary burrs, tools, threading tools, grinding tools, measuring tools, hand tools, precision tools, tools of any kind, jigs, fixtures, dies, spare parts, accessories, filtering materials, designs, patterns, plants, apparatus, equipment, machinery, machine parts and to carry on such other activities as may be incidental or conducive or advantageously carried on with any of the above activities. In 2022, the Demerged Undertaking of Forbes & Company Limited was transferred and vested to the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and the said Scheme was made effective from March 01, 2024. As per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company issued and allotted four fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each for every one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10/- each held by the equity shareholders of Forbes & Company Limited. The total number of issued and allotted equity shares is 5,15,94,464, which were diluted for a weighted av
Read More
The Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹283 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd is ₹1460.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd is 54.53 and 9.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd is ₹209 and ₹416.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 30.94%, 6 Month at -19.77%, 3 Month at -4.42% and 1 Month at 3.66%.
