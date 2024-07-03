iifl-logo-icon 1
Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd Share Price

283
(-1.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:51:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open288
  • Day's High288
  • 52 Wk High416.75
  • Prev. Close287.35
  • Day's Low281
  • 52 Wk Low 209
  • Turnover (lac)11.68
  • P/E54.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.96
  • EPS5.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,460.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

288

Prev. Close

287.35

Turnover(Lac.)

11.68

Day's High

288

Day's Low

281

52 Week's High

416.75

52 Week's Low

209

Book Value

28.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,460.12

P/E

54.53

EPS

5.27

Divi. Yield

0

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.85%

Non-Promoter- 12.09%

Institutions: 12.09%

Non-Institutions: 14.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

51.59

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

86.16

-0.01

Net Worth

137.75

0.04

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Nikhil Bhatia

Director

RANI AJIT JADHAV

Director

JAI LAXMIKANT MAVANI

Director

MARZIN ROOMI SHROFF

Director

Sivanandhan Dhanushkodi

Managing Director

Mahesh C Tahilyani

Company Secretary

Rupa Pawan Khanna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd

Summary

Forbes Precision Tools&Machine Parts Limited was incorporated on August 30, 2022 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra in Mumbai. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading & servicing of engineering and related products and Machine & Machine parts. The main objects of the Company are to carry on business of manufacturers, importers, exporters, buyers, sellers, traders, dealers, distributors, service providers of engineering and electrical products and services including taps, carbon and/or steel taps, drills, rotary burrs, tools, threading tools, grinding tools, measuring tools, hand tools, precision tools, tools of any kind, jigs, fixtures, dies, spare parts, accessories, filtering materials, designs, patterns, plants, apparatus, equipment, machinery, machine parts and to carry on such other activities as may be incidental or conducive or advantageously carried on with any of the above activities. In 2022, the Demerged Undertaking of Forbes & Company Limited was transferred and vested to the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and the said Scheme was made effective from March 01, 2024. As per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company issued and allotted four fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each for every one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10/- each held by the equity shareholders of Forbes & Company Limited. The total number of issued and allotted equity shares is 5,15,94,464, which were diluted for a weighted av
Company FAQs

What is the Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd share price today?

The Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹283 today.

What is the Market Cap of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd is ₹1460.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd is 54.53 and 9.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd is ₹209 and ₹416.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd?

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 30.94%, 6 Month at -19.77%, 3 Month at -4.42% and 1 Month at 3.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.85 %
Institutions - 12.09 %
Public - 14.06 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

