iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd Company Summary

249
(-0.93%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:12:00 PM

Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd Summary

Forbes Precision Tools&Machine Parts Limited was incorporated on August 30, 2022 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra in Mumbai. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading & servicing of engineering and related products and Machine & Machine parts. The main objects of the Company are to carry on business of manufacturers, importers, exporters, buyers, sellers, traders, dealers, distributors, service providers of engineering and electrical products and services including taps, carbon and/or steel taps, drills, rotary burrs, tools, threading tools, grinding tools, measuring tools, hand tools, precision tools, tools of any kind, jigs, fixtures, dies, spare parts, accessories, filtering materials, designs, patterns, plants, apparatus, equipment, machinery, machine parts and to carry on such other activities as may be incidental or conducive or advantageously carried on with any of the above activities. In 2022, the Demerged Undertaking of Forbes & Company Limited was transferred and vested to the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and the said Scheme was made effective from March 01, 2024. As per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company issued and allotted four fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each for every one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10/- each held by the equity shareholders of Forbes & Company Limited. The total number of issued and allotted equity shares is 5,15,94,464, which were diluted for a weighted average equity share of 26,85,739.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.