Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts Ltd Summary

Forbes Precision Tools&Machine Parts Limited was incorporated on August 30, 2022 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra in Mumbai. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading & servicing of engineering and related products and Machine & Machine parts. The main objects of the Company are to carry on business of manufacturers, importers, exporters, buyers, sellers, traders, dealers, distributors, service providers of engineering and electrical products and services including taps, carbon and/or steel taps, drills, rotary burrs, tools, threading tools, grinding tools, measuring tools, hand tools, precision tools, tools of any kind, jigs, fixtures, dies, spare parts, accessories, filtering materials, designs, patterns, plants, apparatus, equipment, machinery, machine parts and to carry on such other activities as may be incidental or conducive or advantageously carried on with any of the above activities. In 2022, the Demerged Undertaking of Forbes & Company Limited was transferred and vested to the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger and the said Scheme was made effective from March 01, 2024. As per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company issued and allotted four fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each for every one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10/- each held by the equity shareholders of Forbes & Company Limited. The total number of issued and allotted equity shares is 5,15,94,464, which were diluted for a weighted average equity share of 26,85,739.