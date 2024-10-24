|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Forbes Precision Tools And Machine Parts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 24, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Forbes Precision Tools And Machine Parts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
