Fractal Analytics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.6
2.6
2.89
2.6
Preference Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Reserves
1,943.6
1,685.7
1,452.71
1,379
Net Worth
1,946.7
1,688.8
1,456.1
1,382.1
Minority Interest
Debt
138.1
89
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,084.8
1,777.8
1,456.1
1,382.1
Fixed Assets
241.9
184.6
118.5
76.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
998.5
950.3
788.5
967.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.9
7.7
4.3
4.9
Networking Capital
793.1
622.9
536.9
295
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
886.5
681.8
652.3
346.7
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
133.9
125.1
107.5
120
Sundry Creditors
-45.8
-26.3
-68
-24.4
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-181.5
-157.7
-154.9
-147.3
Cash
43.4
12.3
7.9
38.2
Total Assets
2,084.8
1,777.8
1,456.1
1,382.1
