Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.6
2.6
2.89
2.6
Preference Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Reserves
1,943.6
1,685.7
1,452.71
1,379
Net Worth
1,946.7
1,688.8
1,456.1
1,382.1
Minority Interest
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
2,765.4
2,196.3
1,985.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,765.4
2,196.3
1,985.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
77.8
45.6
582.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,223.7
|23.88
|11,66,362.87
|10,190
|3.91
|55,567
|232.84
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,654.95
|23.41
|6,71,028.41
|7,363
|2.66
|37,996
|179.03
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,693.7
|37.45
|4,59,613.46
|2,982
|3.54
|15,239
|114.88
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
242.45
|21.16
|2,54,265.87
|2,782.2
|2.47
|18,016.9
|61.49
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
6,039.15
|35
|1,79,056.76
|928.6
|1.07
|10,312.5
|757.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
GULU LALCHAND MIRCHANDANI
Director
PRANAY NARENDRA AGRAWAL
Whole-time Director
SRIKANTH VELAMAKANNI
Director
SHASHANK SINGH
Director
ROHAN HALDEA
Director
GAVIN ECHLIN PATTERSON
Level 7 Commerz II Intel B.Prk,
Oberoi GardenCity Goregaon (E),
Maharashtra - 400063
Tel: +91 22685 05800
Website: http://www.fractal.ai
Email: investorrelations@fractal.ai
Summary
Reports by Fractal Analytics Ltd
