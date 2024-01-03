Fractal Analytics Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,223.7
|23.88
|11,66,362.87
|10,190
|3.91
|55,567
|232.84
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,654.95
|23.41
|6,71,028.41
|7,363
|2.66
|37,996
|179.03
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,693.7
|37.45
|4,59,613.46
|2,982
|3.54
|15,239
|114.88
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
242.45
|21.16
|2,54,265.87
|2,782.2
|2.47
|18,016.9
|61.49
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
6,039.15
|35
|1,79,056.76
|928.6
|1.07
|10,312.5
|757.67
