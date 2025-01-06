Frontline Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.3
-1.16
-0.51
2.32
Depreciation
-2.01
-1.94
-1.92
-1.48
Tax paid
-0.15
0.18
0.18
-0.39
Working capital
-0.01
-2.29
-0.13
2.94
Other operating items
Operating
-0.88
-5.21
-2.38
3.37
Capital expenditure
0.31
2.02
0.23
4.01
Free cash flow
-0.57
-3.19
-2.15
7.38
Equity raised
2.02
4.04
4.77
0.91
Investing
0.89
-0.17
-0.03
0.03
Financing
3.66
3.32
2.08
5.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.99
3.99
4.66
14.22
