Frontline Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

45.98
(-0.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Frontline Corp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.3

-1.16

-0.51

2.32

Depreciation

-2.01

-1.94

-1.92

-1.48

Tax paid

-0.15

0.18

0.18

-0.39

Working capital

-0.01

-2.29

-0.13

2.94

Other operating items

Operating

-0.88

-5.21

-2.38

3.37

Capital expenditure

0.31

2.02

0.23

4.01

Free cash flow

-0.57

-3.19

-2.15

7.38

Equity raised

2.02

4.04

4.77

0.91

Investing

0.89

-0.17

-0.03

0.03

Financing

3.66

3.32

2.08

5.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.99

3.99

4.66

14.22

