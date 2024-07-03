Summary

Frontline Corporation Limited is the flagship company of well-known Agarwal Group. The Company was incorporated on December 04, 1989 and has more than 3 decades of experience in the field of Bulk Transportation. It is head-quartered at Ahmedabad and has network all over the country. The Company is engaged in the business of transportation, generation of wind power, trading of automotive parts, Petroleum distribution and renting of immovable properties. The Company manages a fleet of more than 70 HCVs for transportation activities of raw materials and finished products for Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. It has dealerships of reputed Auto components brands - MICO(Bosch) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). Recently, it opened a petrol pump at Haldia, West Bengal. With the changing scenario in transportation business, it ventured in providing FTL (Full Truck Load) service through hiring / leasing of market vehicles to esteemed clients like Reliance Retail, L&T, RMD Kwikform, Waree Energy, Rayzon Solar, JMC Infra, DEC Infra, etc., The Company specialised in hiring of trailers and ODC consignments for infrastructure customers.In 2004, the Company installed and commissioned a new windmill of 500 KVA capacity at Pazahvoor, in the State of Tamil Nadu. It added an additional Heel of 75 Heavy Commercial Vehicles to execute transport contract with Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Limited for their bottling plant in the State of Karnataka. It had further added 40 Heavy Commercial

