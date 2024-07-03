Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹49.78
Prev. Close₹46
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.6
Day's High₹49.78
Day's Low₹44.1
52 Week's High₹81.19
52 Week's Low₹33.05
Book Value₹27.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.99
P/E11.76
EPS3.91
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.98
4.98
4.98
4.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.52
6.36
3.61
2.17
Net Worth
12.5
11.34
8.59
7.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
58.6
48.46
46.55
44.25
yoy growth (%)
20.91
4.09
5.2
2.07
Raw materials
-38.24
-27.98
-23.74
-22.38
As % of sales
65.26
57.74
51
50.59
Employee costs
-4.52
-4.7
-4.49
-4.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.3
-1.16
-0.51
2.32
Depreciation
-2.01
-1.94
-1.92
-1.48
Tax paid
-0.15
0.18
0.18
-0.39
Working capital
-0.01
-2.29
-0.13
2.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.91
4.09
5.2
2.07
Op profit growth
-133.06
157.48
2,173.98
-98.61
EBIT growth
-414.82
-827.32
-97.4
-52.09
Net profit growth
-216.28
195.32
-117.34
126.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Ram Prasad Agarwal
Director
Narayan Prasad Agarwal
Independent Director
Virendra Sharma
Director
Saurabh Jhunjhunwala
Managing Director
Pawan Kumar Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S K Verma
Independent Director
Aarefa Kutub Kapasi
Independent Director
Dipen Ashit Dalal
Independent Director
Dipika Pradeep Soni
Summary
Frontline Corporation Limited is the flagship company of well-known Agarwal Group. The Company was incorporated on December 04, 1989 and has more than 3 decades of experience in the field of Bulk Transportation. It is head-quartered at Ahmedabad and has network all over the country. The Company is engaged in the business of transportation, generation of wind power, trading of automotive parts, Petroleum distribution and renting of immovable properties. The Company manages a fleet of more than 70 HCVs for transportation activities of raw materials and finished products for Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. It has dealerships of reputed Auto components brands - MICO(Bosch) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). Recently, it opened a petrol pump at Haldia, West Bengal. With the changing scenario in transportation business, it ventured in providing FTL (Full Truck Load) service through hiring / leasing of market vehicles to esteemed clients like Reliance Retail, L&T, RMD Kwikform, Waree Energy, Rayzon Solar, JMC Infra, DEC Infra, etc., The Company specialised in hiring of trailers and ODC consignments for infrastructure customers.In 2004, the Company installed and commissioned a new windmill of 500 KVA capacity at Pazahvoor, in the State of Tamil Nadu. It added an additional Heel of 75 Heavy Commercial Vehicles to execute transport contract with Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Limited for their bottling plant in the State of Karnataka. It had further added 40 Heavy Commercial
The Frontline Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹45.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Frontline Corporation Ltd is ₹22.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Frontline Corporation Ltd is 11.76 and 1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Frontline Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Frontline Corporation Ltd is ₹33.05 and ₹81.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Frontline Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.83%, 3 Years at 25.72%, 1 Year at 14.51%, 6 Month at 19.02%, 3 Month at -12.38% and 1 Month at -6.26%.
