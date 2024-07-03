iifl-logo-icon 1
Frontline Corporation Ltd Share Price

45.98
(-0.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49.78
  • Day's High49.78
  • 52 Wk High81.19
  • Prev. Close46
  • Day's Low44.1
  • 52 Wk Low 33.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.6
  • P/E11.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.57
  • EPS3.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Frontline Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Frontline Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Frontline Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Frontline Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.75%

Non-Promoter- 52.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Frontline Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.98

4.98

4.98

4.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.52

6.36

3.61

2.17

Net Worth

12.5

11.34

8.59

7.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

58.6

48.46

46.55

44.25

yoy growth (%)

20.91

4.09

5.2

2.07

Raw materials

-38.24

-27.98

-23.74

-22.38

As % of sales

65.26

57.74

51

50.59

Employee costs

-4.52

-4.7

-4.49

-4.5

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.3

-1.16

-0.51

2.32

Depreciation

-2.01

-1.94

-1.92

-1.48

Tax paid

-0.15

0.18

0.18

-0.39

Working capital

-0.01

-2.29

-0.13

2.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.91

4.09

5.2

2.07

Op profit growth

-133.06

157.48

2,173.98

-98.61

EBIT growth

-414.82

-827.32

-97.4

-52.09

Net profit growth

-216.28

195.32

-117.34

126.47

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Frontline Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Frontline Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Ram Prasad Agarwal

Director

Narayan Prasad Agarwal

Independent Director

Virendra Sharma

Director

Saurabh Jhunjhunwala

Managing Director

Pawan Kumar Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S K Verma

Independent Director

Aarefa Kutub Kapasi

Independent Director

Dipen Ashit Dalal

Independent Director

Dipika Pradeep Soni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Frontline Corporation Ltd

Summary

Frontline Corporation Limited is the flagship company of well-known Agarwal Group. The Company was incorporated on December 04, 1989 and has more than 3 decades of experience in the field of Bulk Transportation. It is head-quartered at Ahmedabad and has network all over the country. The Company is engaged in the business of transportation, generation of wind power, trading of automotive parts, Petroleum distribution and renting of immovable properties. The Company manages a fleet of more than 70 HCVs for transportation activities of raw materials and finished products for Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. It has dealerships of reputed Auto components brands - MICO(Bosch) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). Recently, it opened a petrol pump at Haldia, West Bengal. With the changing scenario in transportation business, it ventured in providing FTL (Full Truck Load) service through hiring / leasing of market vehicles to esteemed clients like Reliance Retail, L&T, RMD Kwikform, Waree Energy, Rayzon Solar, JMC Infra, DEC Infra, etc., The Company specialised in hiring of trailers and ODC consignments for infrastructure customers.In 2004, the Company installed and commissioned a new windmill of 500 KVA capacity at Pazahvoor, in the State of Tamil Nadu. It added an additional Heel of 75 Heavy Commercial Vehicles to execute transport contract with Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Limited for their bottling plant in the State of Karnataka. It had further added 40 Heavy Commercial
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Frontline Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Frontline Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹45.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Frontline Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Frontline Corporation Ltd is ₹22.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Frontline Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Frontline Corporation Ltd is 11.76 and 1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Frontline Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Frontline Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Frontline Corporation Ltd is ₹33.05 and ₹81.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Frontline Corporation Ltd?

Frontline Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.83%, 3 Years at 25.72%, 1 Year at 14.51%, 6 Month at 19.02%, 3 Month at -12.38% and 1 Month at -6.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Frontline Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Frontline Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.24 %

