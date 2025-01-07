iifl-logo-icon 1
Frontline Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

46.47
(1.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

58.6

48.46

46.55

44.25

yoy growth (%)

20.91

4.09

5.2

2.07

Raw materials

-38.24

-27.98

-23.74

-22.38

As % of sales

65.26

57.74

51

50.59

Employee costs

-4.52

-4.7

-4.49

-4.5

As % of sales

7.71

9.71

9.66

10.17

Other costs

-15.24

-17.55

-19

-17.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.01

36.21

40.82

39.29

Operating profit

0.59

-1.78

-0.69

-0.03

OPM

1

-3.68

-1.48

-0.06

Depreciation

-2.01

-1.94

-1.92

-1.48

Interest expense

-0.42

-0.61

-0.58

-0.57

Other income

3.14

3.17

2.68

4.41

Profit before tax

1.3

-1.16

-0.51

2.32

Taxes

-0.15

0.18

0.18

-0.39

Tax rate

-12.09

-15.5

-35.02

-17.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.14

-0.98

-0.33

1.92

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.14

-0.98

-0.33

1.92

yoy growth (%)

-216.28

195.32

-117.34

126.47

NPM

1.95

-2.03

-0.71

4.34

