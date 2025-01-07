Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
58.6
48.46
46.55
44.25
yoy growth (%)
20.91
4.09
5.2
2.07
Raw materials
-38.24
-27.98
-23.74
-22.38
As % of sales
65.26
57.74
51
50.59
Employee costs
-4.52
-4.7
-4.49
-4.5
As % of sales
7.71
9.71
9.66
10.17
Other costs
-15.24
-17.55
-19
-17.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.01
36.21
40.82
39.29
Operating profit
0.59
-1.78
-0.69
-0.03
OPM
1
-3.68
-1.48
-0.06
Depreciation
-2.01
-1.94
-1.92
-1.48
Interest expense
-0.42
-0.61
-0.58
-0.57
Other income
3.14
3.17
2.68
4.41
Profit before tax
1.3
-1.16
-0.51
2.32
Taxes
-0.15
0.18
0.18
-0.39
Tax rate
-12.09
-15.5
-35.02
-17.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.14
-0.98
-0.33
1.92
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.14
-0.98
-0.33
1.92
yoy growth (%)
-216.28
195.32
-117.34
126.47
NPM
1.95
-2.03
-0.71
4.34
