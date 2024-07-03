Frontline Corporation Ltd Summary

Frontline Corporation Limited is the flagship company of well-known Agarwal Group. The Company was incorporated on December 04, 1989 and has more than 3 decades of experience in the field of Bulk Transportation. It is head-quartered at Ahmedabad and has network all over the country. The Company is engaged in the business of transportation, generation of wind power, trading of automotive parts, Petroleum distribution and renting of immovable properties. The Company manages a fleet of more than 70 HCVs for transportation activities of raw materials and finished products for Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. It has dealerships of reputed Auto components brands - MICO(Bosch) and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). Recently, it opened a petrol pump at Haldia, West Bengal. With the changing scenario in transportation business, it ventured in providing FTL (Full Truck Load) service through hiring / leasing of market vehicles to esteemed clients like Reliance Retail, L&T, RMD Kwikform, Waree Energy, Rayzon Solar, JMC Infra, DEC Infra, etc., The Company specialised in hiring of trailers and ODC consignments for infrastructure customers.In 2004, the Company installed and commissioned a new windmill of 500 KVA capacity at Pazahvoor, in the State of Tamil Nadu. It added an additional Heel of 75 Heavy Commercial Vehicles to execute transport contract with Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Limited for their bottling plant in the State of Karnataka. It had further added 40 Heavy Commercial Vehicles to be deployed in the State of Orissa for transportation of Iron-Ore. It also started carrying out export activities as Merchant Exporter. It so far exported the one consignment to USA and two consignments to U.K.In 2015, the Company expanded its scope of auto component division of Mahindra & Mahindra Spare Parts to Saurashtra area inaddition to its area. The Company commenced Petroleum Distribution business in 2020-21. During the year 2022-23, the following objects were added to the Memorandum of Association to carry on the business of purchase, sale, manufacture, process, import, export, buyers, sellers, traders, merchants, distribution, deal in, to act as indent or agent, commission agent, distributors, whole sellers, retailers, broker, contractor, or otherwise deal with raw and process materials, semi products and end products of Low ash Metallurgical Coke, ores, carbon, Chemicals, Coal, Coke, fly ash, major and minor minerals and precious stones, minerals, quarrying, mining and metallurgical operations, Petroleum Coke products, Calcined Petroleum Coke, Ferro Alloys, Electrodes, Petro Products and Petro Products including Ferrous and Non Ferrous Metals, alloys and scraps of all kinds & specification and other allied items and raw materials.