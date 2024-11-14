|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|FRONTLINE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the period ended on 30th September 2024 and other matters to be held on 14th November 2024. un audited financial results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th september 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|FRONTLINE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting on 14.8.2024 for Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter ended on 30.6.2024 and Directors Report for the year ended on 31.3.2024 and other matters detailed in the letter attached. Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|FRONTLINE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. The Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company by Directors Promoters Designated Persons and Immediate relatives of Directors Promoters Designated persons and their connected persons is closed from 1st April 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Intimation of the closure of trading window has been submitted to stock exchange(s) on 28th March 2024. Audited financial results for the financial year 2023-24 Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31-03-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Apr 2024
|1 Apr 2024
|Cessation of Mr. Virendra Sharma upon completion of tenure and reconstitution of committees namely Audit Committee, Stakeholders Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|FRONTLINE CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 inter alia 1) To consider and approve Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for 3rd Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. 2) To take on record the Limited review report of the Statutory Auditor for 3rd Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. 3) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Trading Window Closure The Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company by Directors Promoters Designated Persons and Immediate relatives of Directors Promoters Designated persons and their connected persons is closed from 1st January 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for 3rd Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. The said Intimation of the closure of trading window has been submitted to stock exchange(s) on 26th December 2023. Submitting of the unaudited financial results for the 3rd quarter ended on 31-12-2023 along with limited review report dated 14-02-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
