Fruition Venture Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
1.75
0.35
1.21
0.62
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.15
-0.04
-0.32
Working capital
2.75
0.55
-1.56
1.67
Other operating items
Operating
4.36
0.74
-0.39
1.96
Capital expenditure
-0.08
-0.01
0
0
Free cash flow
4.28
0.73
-0.39
1.96
Equity raised
4.29
3.76
0.33
-0.26
Investing
-2.66
1.15
2.53
-0.81
Financing
0
0
-0.35
0.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.92
5.65
2.11
1.23
