Fruition Venture Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.8
(0.00%)
Jan 1, 2025

Fruition Venture FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

1.75

0.35

1.21

0.62

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.15

-0.04

-0.32

Working capital

2.75

0.55

-1.56

1.67

Other operating items

Operating

4.36

0.74

-0.39

1.96

Capital expenditure

-0.08

-0.01

0

0

Free cash flow

4.28

0.73

-0.39

1.96

Equity raised

4.29

3.76

0.33

-0.26

Investing

-2.66

1.15

2.53

-0.81

Financing

0

0

-0.35

0.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.92

5.65

2.11

1.23

