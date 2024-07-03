iifl-logo-icon 1
Fruition Venture Ltd Share Price

47.8
(0.00%)
Jan 1, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open48.8
  Day's High48.8
  52 Wk High70.14
  Prev. Close47.8
  Day's Low47.8
  52 Wk Low 39.76
  Turnover (lac)0
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value14.78
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.12
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Fruition Venture Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

48.8

Prev. Close

47.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

48.8

Day's Low

47.8

52 Week's High

70.14

52 Week's Low

39.76

Book Value

14.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Fruition Venture Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Fruition Venture Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Fruition Venture Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.85%

Non-Promoter- 49.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fruition Venture Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.13

1.43

1.47

0.83

Net Worth

5.13

5.43

5.47

4.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

15.8

0.86

11.3

5.8

yoy growth (%)

1,731.64

-92.36

94.69

-72.89

Raw materials

-15.8

-0.59

-9.78

-4.62

As % of sales

99.95

68.88

86.5

79.66

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.17

-0.19

-0.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

1.75

0.35

1.21

0.62

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.15

-0.04

-0.32

Working capital

2.75

0.55

-1.56

1.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,731.64

-92.36

94.69

-72.89

Op profit growth

-2,377.72

-98.81

103.6

-862.24

EBIT growth

388.24

-70.6

94.5

2,603.89

Net profit growth

676.54

-82.18

288.22

1,627.31

No Record Found

Fruition Venture Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fruition Venture Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Krishan Kumar Aggarwal

Managing Director

Nitin Aggarwal

Independent Director

Amit Singh Tomar

Independent Director

Shefali Kesarwani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arihant Sukhlecha.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fruition Venture Ltd

Summary

Fruition Venture Limited (Earlier known as Indo Websec Limited) was incorporated in May, 1994. The Company name was changed in 2013 to Fruition Venture Limited. The Company, as a leading Industrial and Investment house, was headed under the leadership of Shri Narender Nath Jain. It is engaged in the business of trading shares & securities, investments in various commodities, consultancy and other related activities.FVL has a highly transparent and innovation culture in its execution abilities, global perspective, the cultivation of intellectual assets, long term relationships and the ability to work aggressively in cross-border activities. The various business sectors and product lines where the Company has been proved worthy to clients are Financial investments, Technology (hardware), Agro, Scrap, Petro-chemicals, Polymers, Textiles, Human Resource Development, Financial consultancy and advisor.
Company FAQs

What is the Fruition Venture Ltd share price today?

The Fruition Venture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fruition Venture Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fruition Venture Ltd is ₹19.12 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fruition Venture Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fruition Venture Ltd is 0 and 3.23 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fruition Venture Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fruition Venture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fruition Venture Ltd is ₹39.76 and ₹70.14 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fruition Venture Ltd?

Fruition Venture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.57%, 3 Years at 51.86%, 1 Year at -3.41%, 6 Month at -26.27%, 3 Month at -9.98% and 1 Month at -15.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fruition Venture Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fruition Venture Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.85 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.15 %

