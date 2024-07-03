SectorFinance
Open₹48.8
Prev. Close₹47.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹48.8
Day's Low₹47.8
52 Week's High₹70.14
52 Week's Low₹39.76
Book Value₹14.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.13
1.43
1.47
0.83
Net Worth
5.13
5.43
5.47
4.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
15.8
0.86
11.3
5.8
yoy growth (%)
1,731.64
-92.36
94.69
-72.89
Raw materials
-15.8
-0.59
-9.78
-4.62
As % of sales
99.95
68.88
86.5
79.66
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.17
-0.19
-0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
1.75
0.35
1.21
0.62
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.15
-0.04
-0.32
Working capital
2.75
0.55
-1.56
1.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,731.64
-92.36
94.69
-72.89
Op profit growth
-2,377.72
-98.81
103.6
-862.24
EBIT growth
388.24
-70.6
94.5
2,603.89
Net profit growth
676.54
-82.18
288.22
1,627.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Krishan Kumar Aggarwal
Managing Director
Nitin Aggarwal
Independent Director
Amit Singh Tomar
Independent Director
Shefali Kesarwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arihant Sukhlecha.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Fruition Venture Ltd
Summary
Fruition Venture Limited (Earlier known as Indo Websec Limited) was incorporated in May, 1994. The Company name was changed in 2013 to Fruition Venture Limited. The Company, as a leading Industrial and Investment house, was headed under the leadership of Shri Narender Nath Jain. It is engaged in the business of trading shares & securities, investments in various commodities, consultancy and other related activities.FVL has a highly transparent and innovation culture in its execution abilities, global perspective, the cultivation of intellectual assets, long term relationships and the ability to work aggressively in cross-border activities. The various business sectors and product lines where the Company has been proved worthy to clients are Financial investments, Technology (hardware), Agro, Scrap, Petro-chemicals, Polymers, Textiles, Human Resource Development, Financial consultancy and advisor.
Read More
The Fruition Venture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fruition Venture Ltd is ₹19.12 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fruition Venture Ltd is 0 and 3.23 as of 01 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fruition Venture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fruition Venture Ltd is ₹39.76 and ₹70.14 as of 01 Jan ‘25
Fruition Venture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.57%, 3 Years at 51.86%, 1 Year at -3.41%, 6 Month at -26.27%, 3 Month at -9.98% and 1 Month at -15.73%.
