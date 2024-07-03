Summary

Fruition Venture Limited (Earlier known as Indo Websec Limited) was incorporated in May, 1994. The Company name was changed in 2013 to Fruition Venture Limited. The Company, as a leading Industrial and Investment house, was headed under the leadership of Shri Narender Nath Jain. It is engaged in the business of trading shares & securities, investments in various commodities, consultancy and other related activities.FVL has a highly transparent and innovation culture in its execution abilities, global perspective, the cultivation of intellectual assets, long term relationships and the ability to work aggressively in cross-border activities. The various business sectors and product lines where the Company has been proved worthy to clients are Financial investments, Technology (hardware), Agro, Scrap, Petro-chemicals, Polymers, Textiles, Human Resource Development, Financial consultancy and advisor.

