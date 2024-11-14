iifl-logo-icon 1
Fruition Venture Ltd Board Meeting

Fruition Venture CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Fruition Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th September 2024 at 11:00 AM inter alia to consider and approve the un- audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024
Board Meeting2 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
Fruition Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Draft of notice for convening the 30th Annual General Meeting and Directors report along with its annexures for financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Increase in Authorized share capital of the Company. 3. Amendment of the Articles of Association of the company. 4. Appointment of Scrutinizer for the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 5. Any other item with the permission of the Chair. 1. considered and approved notice of 30th annual general meeting of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 to be held on Monday, 30th September at 11 AM. 2. Increase in authorise share capital of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Fruition Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29(1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 4:00 PM inter alia to consider and approve the un- audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other matter as approved by the Chairman. To consider, approve & take on record Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Take on record Limited review report issued by M/s Sunil K Gupta & Associates, Chartered Accountants In terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 are enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Fruition Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)&(2) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 it is hereby informed that the Board Meeting of the company is scheduled on 29th May 2024 to consider and approve the audited financial result of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 To consider, approve & take on record Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & the year ended 31st March, 2024. Mrs. Pooja Mittal, Chartered Accountants, has been appointed as Internal Auditor of the Company Appointment of M/s. Jinu Jain Company Secretaries (COP- 10379) as the Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2024-25 of the Company. Read less.. Mrs Pooja Mittal, Chartered Accountant has been appointed as internal auditor of the Company. Appointment of M/s Jinu Jain Company Secretaries as secretarial auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Fruition Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 14 2024 at 05:00 P.M. To consider approve & take on record the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/Nine months ended 31st December 2023; With reference to the Captioned Subject and pursuant to regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015, Board Meeting was held on 14th February, 2024 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/Nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing obligation & disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 Board meeting was held on 14 February, 2024 for approval of quarterly unaudited results for quarter and nine months ended 31 December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

