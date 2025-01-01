iifl-logo-icon 1
Fruition Venture Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.8
(0.00%)
Jan 1, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

15.8

0.86

11.3

5.8

yoy growth (%)

1,731.64

-92.36

94.69

-72.89

Raw materials

-15.8

-0.59

-9.78

-4.62

As % of sales

99.95

68.88

86.5

79.66

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.17

-0.19

-0.19

As % of sales

1.02

20.66

1.76

3.29

Other costs

-0.17

-0.07

-0.12

-0.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.07

8.79

1.06

6.84

Operating profit

-0.32

0.01

1.2

0.59

OPM

-2.05

1.65

10.65

10.19

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-2.18

-6.9

0

0

Other income

2.09

0.35

0.03

0.04

Profit before tax

1.75

0.35

1.21

0.62

Taxes

-0.13

-0.15

-0.04

-0.32

Tax rate

-7.65

-41.93

-3.44

-51.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.62

0.2

1.17

0.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.62

0.2

1.17

0.3

yoy growth (%)

676.54

-82.18

288.22

1,627.31

NPM

10.26

24.21

10.37

5.2

