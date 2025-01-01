Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
15.8
0.86
11.3
5.8
yoy growth (%)
1,731.64
-92.36
94.69
-72.89
Raw materials
-15.8
-0.59
-9.78
-4.62
As % of sales
99.95
68.88
86.5
79.66
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.17
-0.19
-0.19
As % of sales
1.02
20.66
1.76
3.29
Other costs
-0.17
-0.07
-0.12
-0.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.07
8.79
1.06
6.84
Operating profit
-0.32
0.01
1.2
0.59
OPM
-2.05
1.65
10.65
10.19
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-2.18
-6.9
0
0
Other income
2.09
0.35
0.03
0.04
Profit before tax
1.75
0.35
1.21
0.62
Taxes
-0.13
-0.15
-0.04
-0.32
Tax rate
-7.65
-41.93
-3.44
-51.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.62
0.2
1.17
0.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.62
0.2
1.17
0.3
yoy growth (%)
676.54
-82.18
288.22
1,627.31
NPM
10.26
24.21
10.37
5.2
