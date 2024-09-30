1. considered and approved notice of 30th annual general meeting of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 to be held on Monday, 30th September at 11 AM. 2. Increase in authorise share capital of the company 30TH Annual General Meeting- Submission of Proceedings under SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)