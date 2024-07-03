Fruition Venture Ltd Summary

Fruition Venture Limited (Earlier known as Indo Websec Limited) was incorporated in May, 1994. The Company name was changed in 2013 to Fruition Venture Limited. The Company, as a leading Industrial and Investment house, was headed under the leadership of Shri Narender Nath Jain. It is engaged in the business of trading shares & securities, investments in various commodities, consultancy and other related activities.FVL has a highly transparent and innovation culture in its execution abilities, global perspective, the cultivation of intellectual assets, long term relationships and the ability to work aggressively in cross-border activities. The various business sectors and product lines where the Company has been proved worthy to clients are Financial investments, Technology (hardware), Agro, Scrap, Petro-chemicals, Polymers, Textiles, Human Resource Development, Financial consultancy and advisor.