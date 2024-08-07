Fusion Micro Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
100.22
100.07
81.19
77.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,747.53
2,221.57
1,255.19
1,167.32
Net Worth
2,847.75
2,321.64
1,336.38
1,244.62
Minority Interest
Debt
8,615.9
6,778.4
5,775.81
4,432.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.36
27.62
22.98
9.3
Total Liabilities
11,490.01
9,127.66
7,135.17
5,686.17
Fixed Assets
33.62
21.21
19.19
18.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.06
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
118.03
105.36
109.74
85.83
Networking Capital
-164.36
-105.22
-63.98
-112.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
13.85
14.41
4.25
2.79
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
132.06
143.59
108.49
44.34
Sundry Creditors
-67.73
-71.63
-37.44
-11.31
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-242.54
-191.59
-139.28
-148.01
Cash
1,553.19
1,065.03
1,153.6
1,335.26
Total Assets
1,542.54
1,086.38
1,218.55
1,327.18
Fusion Finance shares drop 20% after reporting a Q1 net loss of ₹35.62 crore and a rise in NPAs to 5.46%.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.