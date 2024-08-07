iifl-logo-icon 1
Fusion Micro Finance Ltd Shareholding Pattern

179.99
(-4.41%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

52.61%

52.61%

52.61%

52.61%

62.85%

Indian

5.09%

5.09%

5.09%

5.08%

5.06%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

22.01%

26.74%

29.24%

29.55%

20.51%

Non-Institutions

19.9%

15.17%

12.64%

12.26%

11.02%

Total Non-Promoter

41.92%

41.92%

41.89%

41.81%

31.53%

Custodian

0.36%

0.36%

0.39%

0.48%

0.53%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.61%

Foreign: 52.61%

Indian: 5.09%

Non-Promoter- 22.01%

Institutions: 22.01%

Non-Institutions: 19.90%

Custodian: 0.36%

Fusion Microfin.: Related NEWS

Fusion Finance Sinks 20% After Q1 Loss, Higher NPAs

Fusion Finance Sinks 20% After Q1 Loss, Higher NPAs

7 Aug 2024|10:46 AM

Fusion Finance shares drop 20% after reporting a Q1 net loss of ₹35.62 crore and a rise in NPAs to 5.46%.

Read More

