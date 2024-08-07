Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
52.61%
52.61%
52.61%
52.61%
62.85%
Indian
5.09%
5.09%
5.09%
5.08%
5.06%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
22.01%
26.74%
29.24%
29.55%
20.51%
Non-Institutions
19.9%
15.17%
12.64%
12.26%
11.02%
Total Non-Promoter
41.92%
41.92%
41.89%
41.81%
31.53%
Custodian
0.36%
0.36%
0.39%
0.48%
0.53%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Fusion Finance shares drop 20% after reporting a Q1 net loss of ₹35.62 crore and a rise in NPAs to 5.46%.Read More
