iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd Share Price

173.6
(-3.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open179.91
  • Day's High183.95
  • 52 Wk High674.85
  • Prev. Close179.95
  • Day's Low172.22
  • 52 Wk Low 160.68
  • Turnover (lac)163.37
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value249.18
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,746.95
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

179.91

Prev. Close

179.95

Turnover(Lac.)

163.37

Day's High

183.95

Day's Low

172.22

52 Week's High

674.85

52 Week's Low

160.68

Book Value

249.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,746.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd Corporate Action

1 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Fusion Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Fusion Finance Sinks 20% After Q1 Loss, Higher NPAs

Fusion Finance Sinks 20% After Q1 Loss, Higher NPAs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|10:46 AM

Fusion Finance shares drop 20% after reporting a Q1 net loss of ₹35.62 crore and a rise in NPAs to 5.46%.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Fusion Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.62%

Foreign: 52.61%

Indian: 5.09%

Non-Promoter- 22.01%

Institutions: 22.01%

Non-Institutions: 19.90%

Custodian: 0.36%

Read More
Share Price

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

100.22

100.07

81.19

77.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,747.53

2,221.57

1,255.19

1,167.32

Net Worth

2,847.75

2,321.64

1,336.38

1,244.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fusion Micro Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Devesh Sachdev

Independent Director

Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan

Independent Director

Namrata Kaul

Independent Director

Pankaj Vaish

Nominee

Narendra Ostawal

Nominee

Kenneth Dan Vander Weele

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Madaan

Additional Director

PUNEET GUPTA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fusion Micro Finance Ltd

Summary

Fusion Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Ambience Fincap Private Limited on September 5, 1994 at New Delhi, India as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Fusion Micro Finance Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, dated April 19, 2010 was issued by the RoC to describe the business of the Company, post which the RBI granted a certificate of registration dated May 19, 2010 reflecting the change of name. The name of Company was further changed to Fusion Micro Finance Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company on July 20, 2021, post which a fresh Certificate of Registration as an NBFC dated October 1, 2021, was issued by the RBI reflecting the change in name of the Company. Further, the Company name has been changed to Fusion Finance Limited from Fusion Micro Finance Limited effective from July 09, 2024.The Company is primarily engaged in micro finance lending activities, providing financial services to poor women in India who are organized as Joint Liability Group(JLGs). It provides small value collateral free loans. Apart from micro finance lending, it also has lending to MSME enterprises. It uses its distribution channel to provide other financial products and services to the members primarily relate to providing of loans to the members for the purchase of certain productivity enhancing products such as mobile handsets, bicycle, etc.The key product offerings are income-gen
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Fusion Finance Ltd share price today?

The Fusion Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹173.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fusion Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fusion Finance Ltd is ₹1746.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fusion Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fusion Finance Ltd is 0 and 0.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fusion Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fusion Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fusion Finance Ltd is ₹160.68 and ₹674.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fusion Finance Ltd?

Fusion Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -17.87%, 1 Year at -69.06%, 6 Month at -60.95%, 3 Month at -25.43% and 1 Month at 0.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fusion Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fusion Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.71 %
Institutions - 22.02 %
Public - 19.90 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Fusion Micro Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.