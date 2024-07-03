Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹179.91
Prev. Close₹179.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹163.37
Day's High₹183.95
Day's Low₹172.22
52 Week's High₹674.85
52 Week's Low₹160.68
Book Value₹249.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,746.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Fusion Finance shares drop 20% after reporting a Q1 net loss of ₹35.62 crore and a rise in NPAs to 5.46%.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
100.22
100.07
81.19
77.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,747.53
2,221.57
1,255.19
1,167.32
Net Worth
2,847.75
2,321.64
1,336.38
1,244.62
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Devesh Sachdev
Independent Director
Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan
Independent Director
Namrata Kaul
Independent Director
Pankaj Vaish
Nominee
Narendra Ostawal
Nominee
Kenneth Dan Vander Weele
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Madaan
Additional Director
PUNEET GUPTA
Reports by Fusion Micro Finance Ltd
Summary
Fusion Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Ambience Fincap Private Limited on September 5, 1994 at New Delhi, India as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Fusion Micro Finance Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, dated April 19, 2010 was issued by the RoC to describe the business of the Company, post which the RBI granted a certificate of registration dated May 19, 2010 reflecting the change of name. The name of Company was further changed to Fusion Micro Finance Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company on July 20, 2021, post which a fresh Certificate of Registration as an NBFC dated October 1, 2021, was issued by the RBI reflecting the change in name of the Company. Further, the Company name has been changed to Fusion Finance Limited from Fusion Micro Finance Limited effective from July 09, 2024.The Company is primarily engaged in micro finance lending activities, providing financial services to poor women in India who are organized as Joint Liability Group(JLGs). It provides small value collateral free loans. Apart from micro finance lending, it also has lending to MSME enterprises. It uses its distribution channel to provide other financial products and services to the members primarily relate to providing of loans to the members for the purchase of certain productivity enhancing products such as mobile handsets, bicycle, etc.The key product offerings are income-gen
The Fusion Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹173.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fusion Finance Ltd is ₹1746.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fusion Finance Ltd is 0 and 0.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fusion Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fusion Finance Ltd is ₹160.68 and ₹674.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fusion Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -17.87%, 1 Year at -69.06%, 6 Month at -60.95%, 3 Month at -25.43% and 1 Month at 0.83%.
