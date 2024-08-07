|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Dec 2024
|1 Dec 2024
|Fusion Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of the board meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday December 4 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 04/12/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2024) Draft Letter of Offer approved by the Board of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Fusion Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024. Fusion Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 11/11/2024 postponed and rescheduled to 14/11/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting and Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Oct 2024
|2 Oct 2024
|Fusion Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of the Board Meeting under Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 5, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Fusion Micro Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 06 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. Further it is also being informed that the trading window shall re-open on Friday August 09 2024 in accordance with the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading as adopted by the Company in compliance of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III), read with Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations) and SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 (SEBI Circular), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, August 06, 2024 has, inter-alia, approved the unaudited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company. The aforesaid Board Meeting started at 02:00 PM(IST) and concluded at 5:40 PM(IST). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|Fusion Micro Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 06, 2024, inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. Further, it is also being informed that the trading window shall re-open on Thursday, May 09, 2024, in accordance with the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading as adopted by the Company in compliance of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting, Financial Results & Press Release for Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|Fusion Micro Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 Regulation 50 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday February 05 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended on December 31 2023. Further it is also being informed that the trading window shall re-open on Thursday February 08 2024 in accordance with the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading as adopted by the Company in compliance of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30, Regulation 33, Regulation 52 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday, the 05th day of February 2024 has, inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company. The aforesaid Board Meeting commenced at 02:30 PM (IST) and concluded at 07:00 PM (IST). Outcome of the Board meeting, financial results and press release for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
Fusion Finance shares drop 20% after reporting a Q1 net loss of ₹35.62 crore and a rise in NPAs to 5.46%.Read More
