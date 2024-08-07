|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|8 Oct 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|The notice of 01st EGM of the company for the FY 2024-25 is scheduled to be held on October 30, 2024. Proceedings of 01st EGM of the Company for FY 24-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024) Scrutinizer Report and Voting Results of 01st EGM of the Company for FY 2024-25. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 01.11.2024)
Fusion Finance shares drop 20% after reporting a Q1 net loss of ₹35.62 crore and a rise in NPAs to 5.46%.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.