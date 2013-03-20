iifl-logo
Futura Polyesters Ltd Balance Sheet

3.85
(-3.75%)
Mar 20, 2013

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

54.87

54.87

54.87

54.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

19.89

Reserves

-429.8

-366.67

-197.65

-195.05

Net Worth

-374.93

-311.8

-142.78

-120.29

Minority Interest

Debt

256.27

260.91

257.2

263.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-118.66

-50.89

114.42

143.17

Fixed Assets

101.85

105.56

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.04

0.04

0.05

2.24

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-225.32

-160.63

111.91

139.56

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

45.14

44.39

302.16

314.71

Sundry Creditors

-53.3

-49.55

-47.75

-51.87

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-217.21

-155.52

-142.55

-123.33

Cash

4.77

4.13

2.45

1.38

Total Assets

-118.66

-50.9

114.41

143.18

