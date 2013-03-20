Futura Polyesters Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
54.87
54.87
54.87
54.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
19.89
Reserves
-429.8
-366.67
-197.65
-195.05
Net Worth
-374.93
-311.8
-142.78
-120.29
Minority Interest
Debt
256.27
260.91
257.2
263.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-118.66
-50.89
114.42
143.17
Fixed Assets
101.85
105.56
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.04
0.05
2.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-225.32
-160.63
111.91
139.56
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
45.14
44.39
302.16
314.71
Sundry Creditors
-53.3
-49.55
-47.75
-51.87
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-217.21
-155.52
-142.55
-123.33
Cash
4.77
4.13
2.45
1.38
Total Assets
-118.66
-50.9
114.41
143.18
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.