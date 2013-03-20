iifl-logo
Futura Polyesters Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.85
(-3.75%)
Mar 20, 2013

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2014Mar-2013Dec-2012

Revenue

0

0

214.09

214.09

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

1.4

-62.34

Raw materials

0

0

-158.22

-158.22

As % of sales

0

0

73.9

73.9

Employee costs

0

0

-38.28

-38.28

As % of sales

0

0

17.88

17.88

Other costs

0

0

-91.56

-91.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

42.76

42.76

Operating profit

0

0

-73.97

-73.97

OPM

0

0

-34.55

-34.55

Depreciation

0

0

-112.85

-112.85

Interest expense

0

0

-32.53

-32.53

Other income

0

0

0.64

0.64

Profit before tax

0

0

-218.72

-218.72

Taxes

0

-1.06

-9.61

-9.61

Tax rate

0

0

4.39

4.39

Minorities and other

-59.07

-91.24

38.66

38.66

Adj. profit

-59.07

-92.31

-189.67

-189.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-59.07

-92.31

-189.67

-189.67

yoy growth (%)

-36

-51.33

0

429.11

NPM

0

0

-88.59

-88.59

