iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Futura Polyesters Ltd Share Price Live

3.85
(-3.75%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.85
  • Day's High3.85
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4
  • Day's Low3.81
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.37
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-84.02
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Futura Polyesters Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

3.85

Prev. Close

4

Turnover(Lac.)

1.37

Day's High

3.85

Day's Low

3.81

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-84.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Futura Polyesters Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Futura Polyesters Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Futura Polyesters Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:12 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.66%

Non-Promoter- 5.63%

Institutions: 5.62%

Non-Institutions: 77.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Futura Polyesters Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

54.87

54.87

54.87

54.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

19.89

Reserves

-429.8

-366.67

-197.65

-195.05

Net Worth

-374.93

-311.8

-142.78

-120.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2014Mar-2013Dec-2012

Revenue

0

0

214.09

214.09

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

1.4

-62.34

Raw materials

0

0

-158.22

-158.22

As % of sales

0

0

73.9

73.9

Employee costs

0

0

-38.28

-38.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2014Dec-2012Jun-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

-218.72

-39.16

Depreciation

0

0

-112.85

-30.95

Tax paid

0

-1.06

-9.61

3.34

Working capital

-385.98

-102.85

319.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2014Dec-2012Jun-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-62.34

Op profit growth

0

-100

-395.45

EBIT growth

0

-100

27,100.3

Net profit growth

-36

-51.33

429.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2003

Gross Sales

340.22

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

340.22

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

8.36

View Annually Results

Futura Polyesters Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

501

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.75

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.16

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.8

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Futura Polyesters Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S B Ghia

Joint Managing Director

M D Dalal

Independent Director

M V Gopinath

Registered Office

111 T V Industrial Estate,

S K Ahire Marg Worli,

Maharashtra - 400030

Tel: 91-22-24923080

Website: http://www.futurapolyesters.com

Email: futuraho@futurapolyesters.com

Registrar Office

Unit-49 Bldg-13 AB,

Off Andheri Kurla Rd, MTNL Lane Sakinaka,

Mumbai-400072

Tel: 91-22-28520461

Website: www.satellitecorporate.com

Email: service@satellitecorporate.com

Summary

Futura Polyesters Ltd.(formerly Indian Organic Chemicals Ltd) is into manufacture of Speciality Fine Chemicals and Polyesters. The company was promoted by B M Ghia and D S Dalal as a public limited co...
Read More

Reports by Futura Polyesters Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Futura Polyesters Ltd share price today?

The Futura Polyesters Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Futura Polyesters Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Futura Polyesters Ltd is ₹21.12 Cr. as of 20 Mar ‘13

What is the PE and PB ratio of Futura Polyesters Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Futura Polyesters Ltd is 0 and -0.05 as of 20 Mar ‘13

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Futura Polyesters Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Futura Polyesters Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Futura Polyesters Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 20 Mar ‘13

What is the CAGR of Futura Polyesters Ltd?

Futura Polyesters Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.42%, 3 Years at -29.25%, 1 Year at 37.50%, 6 Month at -5.41%, 3 Month at 26.23% and 1 Month at -9.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Futura Polyesters Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Futura Polyesters Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.67 %
Institutions - 5.63 %
Public - 77.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Futura Polyesters Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.