SectorTextiles
Open₹3.85
Prev. Close₹4
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.37
Day's High₹3.85
Day's Low₹3.81
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-84.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
54.87
54.87
54.87
54.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
19.89
Reserves
-429.8
-366.67
-197.65
-195.05
Net Worth
-374.93
-311.8
-142.78
-120.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
Revenue
0
0
214.09
214.09
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
1.4
-62.34
Raw materials
0
0
-158.22
-158.22
As % of sales
0
0
73.9
73.9
Employee costs
0
0
-38.28
-38.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
|Jun-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
-218.72
-39.16
Depreciation
0
0
-112.85
-30.95
Tax paid
0
-1.06
-9.61
3.34
Working capital
-385.98
-102.85
319.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
|Jun-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-62.34
Op profit growth
0
-100
-395.45
EBIT growth
0
-100
27,100.3
Net profit growth
-36
-51.33
429.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
340.22
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
340.22
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
8.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
501
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.75
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.16
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.8
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S B Ghia
Joint Managing Director
M D Dalal
Independent Director
M V Gopinath
111 T V Industrial Estate,
S K Ahire Marg Worli,
Maharashtra - 400030
Tel: 91-22-24923080
Website: http://www.futurapolyesters.com
Email: futuraho@futurapolyesters.com
Unit-49 Bldg-13 AB,
Off Andheri Kurla Rd, MTNL Lane Sakinaka,
Mumbai-400072
Tel: 91-22-28520461
Website: www.satellitecorporate.com
Email: service@satellitecorporate.com
Summary
Futura Polyesters Ltd.(formerly Indian Organic Chemicals Ltd) is into manufacture of Speciality Fine Chemicals and Polyesters. The company was promoted by B M Ghia and D S Dalal as a public limited co...
Read More
