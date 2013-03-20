Futura Polyesters Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
|Jun-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
-218.72
-39.16
Depreciation
0
0
-112.85
-30.95
Tax paid
0
-1.06
-9.61
3.34
Working capital
-385.98
-102.85
319.57
Other operating items
Operating
-385.98
-103.91
-21.63
Capital expenditure
101.85
-0.3
-748.82
Free cash flow
-284.13
-104.21
-770.45
Equity raised
-540.92
-115.99
273.67
Investing
-2.18
-0.43
-2.01
Financing
217.9
206.11
238.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-609.33
-14.53
-260.63
