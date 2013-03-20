iifl-logo
Futura Polyesters Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.85
(-3.75%)
Mar 20, 2013

Futura Polyester FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2014Dec-2012Jun-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

-218.72

-39.16

Depreciation

0

0

-112.85

-30.95

Tax paid

0

-1.06

-9.61

3.34

Working capital

-385.98

-102.85

319.57

Other operating items

Operating

-385.98

-103.91

-21.63

Capital expenditure

101.85

-0.3

-748.82

Free cash flow

-284.13

-104.21

-770.45

Equity raised

-540.92

-115.99

273.67

Investing

-2.18

-0.43

-2.01

Financing

217.9

206.11

238.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-609.33

-14.53

-260.63

