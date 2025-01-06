G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.09
1.02
3.56
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.18
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.31
-0.25
-0.99
Working capital
0.1
9.83
Other operating items
Operating
0.7
10.4
Capital expenditure
0.48
0.43
Free cash flow
1.18
10.83
Equity raised
27.18
20.96
Investing
0
0
Financing
0.67
0.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
29.04
32.24
