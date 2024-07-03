iifl-logo-icon 1
G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd Share Price

8.24
(1.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.02
  • Day's High8.59
  • 52 Wk High14.6
  • Prev. Close8.14
  • Day's Low8.02
  • 52 Wk Low 6.91
  • Turnover (lac)4.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.97
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8.02

Prev. Close

8.14

Turnover(Lac.)

4.11

Day's High

8.59

Day's Low

8.02

52 Week's High

14.6

52 Week's Low

6.91

Book Value

9.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:35 PM

06 Jan, 2025|04:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.96%

Non-Promoter- 47.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22

22

14.67

7.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.45

1.33

7.8

14.32

Net Worth

21.55

23.33

22.47

21.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

29.26

26.62

24.58

yoy growth (%)

9.89

8.31

Raw materials

-23.85

-22.02

-19.1

As % of sales

81.51

82.7

77.69

Employee costs

-1.38

-1.33

-0.71

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.09

1.02

3.56

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.18

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.31

-0.25

-0.99

Working capital

0.1

9.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.89

8.31

Op profit growth

30.96

-70.07

EBIT growth

26.69

-70.81

Net profit growth

2.44

-70.43

No Record Found

G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Keval Harshad Goradia

Whole Time Director & CFO

Pooja Harshad Goradia

Non Executive Director

Payal Keval Goradia

Independent Director

Vinay Kumar Tekriwal

Independent Director

Ashok Maneklal Mehta

Company Secretary

Arushi Vinaya Lakhotia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd

Summary

G. K. P. Printing & Packaging Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company on April 3rd, 2018 in Maharashtra. The company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company engaged in the manufacturing of corrugated boxes. It deals in various types of corrugated boxes such as master cartons, mono cartons, Honey comb partition boxes, Die cut self-locking boxes, storage bins, adjustable depth book flap, Ring flap boxes and unit cartons. The Company is also engaged in the trading of Kraft paper, Duplex paper and Low - Density Plastic Rolls (LD Rolls). Kraft paper and Duplex papers are the primary raw material in corrugated boxes manufacturing and their trading provides the benefits of backward integration to the company by enabling it to procure raw material at very competitive prices as compared to other manufacturers of the corrugated boxes. The company is registered with the Ministry of MSME as a manufacturer of corrugated paper containers. The Company is managed by the promoters Mr. Keval Harshad Goradia (Managing Director of the company and erstwhile proprietor of M/s G.K. Packaging) and Mrs. Payal Keval Goradia (Non - Executive Director of the company and erstwhile proprietor of M/s Pratham Packaging). Mr. Keval Harshad Goradia ventured into the corrugated boxes manufacturing business in the year 2004 by setting up a proprietorship concern in the name of M/s. G.K. Packaging. Since then, the promoter gained a vast experience and expertise in the corrugated box manufac
Company FAQs

What is the G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd share price today?

The G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.24 today.

What is the Market Cap of G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd is ₹18.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd is 0 and 0.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd is ₹6.91 and ₹14.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd?

G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.81%, 3 Years at -56.12%, 1 Year at -42.06%, 6 Month at -17.36%, 3 Month at -8.64% and 1 Month at -3.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.04 %

