SectorTrading
Open₹8.02
Prev. Close₹8.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.11
Day's High₹8.59
Day's Low₹8.02
52 Week's High₹14.6
52 Week's Low₹6.91
Book Value₹9.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22
22
14.67
7.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.45
1.33
7.8
14.32
Net Worth
21.55
23.33
22.47
21.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
29.26
26.62
24.58
yoy growth (%)
9.89
8.31
Raw materials
-23.85
-22.02
-19.1
As % of sales
81.51
82.7
77.69
Employee costs
-1.38
-1.33
-0.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.09
1.02
3.56
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.18
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.31
-0.25
-0.99
Working capital
0.1
9.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.89
8.31
Op profit growth
30.96
-70.07
EBIT growth
26.69
-70.81
Net profit growth
2.44
-70.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Keval Harshad Goradia
Whole Time Director & CFO
Pooja Harshad Goradia
Non Executive Director
Payal Keval Goradia
Independent Director
Vinay Kumar Tekriwal
Independent Director
Ashok Maneklal Mehta
Company Secretary
Arushi Vinaya Lakhotia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd
Summary
G. K. P. Printing & Packaging Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company on April 3rd, 2018 in Maharashtra. The company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company engaged in the manufacturing of corrugated boxes. It deals in various types of corrugated boxes such as master cartons, mono cartons, Honey comb partition boxes, Die cut self-locking boxes, storage bins, adjustable depth book flap, Ring flap boxes and unit cartons. The Company is also engaged in the trading of Kraft paper, Duplex paper and Low - Density Plastic Rolls (LD Rolls). Kraft paper and Duplex papers are the primary raw material in corrugated boxes manufacturing and their trading provides the benefits of backward integration to the company by enabling it to procure raw material at very competitive prices as compared to other manufacturers of the corrugated boxes. The company is registered with the Ministry of MSME as a manufacturer of corrugated paper containers. The Company is managed by the promoters Mr. Keval Harshad Goradia (Managing Director of the company and erstwhile proprietor of M/s G.K. Packaging) and Mrs. Payal Keval Goradia (Non - Executive Director of the company and erstwhile proprietor of M/s Pratham Packaging). Mr. Keval Harshad Goradia ventured into the corrugated boxes manufacturing business in the year 2004 by setting up a proprietorship concern in the name of M/s. G.K. Packaging. Since then, the promoter gained a vast experience and expertise in the corrugated box manufac
The G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.24 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd is ₹18.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd is 0 and 0.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd is ₹6.91 and ₹14.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.81%, 3 Years at -56.12%, 1 Year at -42.06%, 6 Month at -17.36%, 3 Month at -8.64% and 1 Month at -3.10%.
