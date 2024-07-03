Summary

G. K. P. Printing & Packaging Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company on April 3rd, 2018 in Maharashtra. The company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company engaged in the manufacturing of corrugated boxes. It deals in various types of corrugated boxes such as master cartons, mono cartons, Honey comb partition boxes, Die cut self-locking boxes, storage bins, adjustable depth book flap, Ring flap boxes and unit cartons. The Company is also engaged in the trading of Kraft paper, Duplex paper and Low - Density Plastic Rolls (LD Rolls). Kraft paper and Duplex papers are the primary raw material in corrugated boxes manufacturing and their trading provides the benefits of backward integration to the company by enabling it to procure raw material at very competitive prices as compared to other manufacturers of the corrugated boxes. The company is registered with the Ministry of MSME as a manufacturer of corrugated paper containers. The Company is managed by the promoters Mr. Keval Harshad Goradia (Managing Director of the company and erstwhile proprietor of M/s G.K. Packaging) and Mrs. Payal Keval Goradia (Non - Executive Director of the company and erstwhile proprietor of M/s Pratham Packaging). Mr. Keval Harshad Goradia ventured into the corrugated boxes manufacturing business in the year 2004 by setting up a proprietorship concern in the name of M/s. G.K. Packaging. Since then, the promoter gained a vast experience and expertise in the corrugated box manufac

