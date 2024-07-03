G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd Summary

G. K. P. Printing & Packaging Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company on April 3rd, 2018 in Maharashtra. The company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company engaged in the manufacturing of corrugated boxes. It deals in various types of corrugated boxes such as master cartons, mono cartons, Honey comb partition boxes, Die cut self-locking boxes, storage bins, adjustable depth book flap, Ring flap boxes and unit cartons. The Company is also engaged in the trading of Kraft paper, Duplex paper and Low - Density Plastic Rolls (LD Rolls). Kraft paper and Duplex papers are the primary raw material in corrugated boxes manufacturing and their trading provides the benefits of backward integration to the company by enabling it to procure raw material at very competitive prices as compared to other manufacturers of the corrugated boxes. The company is registered with the Ministry of MSME as a manufacturer of corrugated paper containers. The Company is managed by the promoters Mr. Keval Harshad Goradia (Managing Director of the company and erstwhile proprietor of M/s G.K. Packaging) and Mrs. Payal Keval Goradia (Non - Executive Director of the company and erstwhile proprietor of M/s Pratham Packaging). Mr. Keval Harshad Goradia ventured into the corrugated boxes manufacturing business in the year 2004 by setting up a proprietorship concern in the name of M/s. G.K. Packaging. Since then, the promoter gained a vast experience and expertise in the corrugated box manufacturing industry. Another promoter, Mrs. Payal Keval Goradia entered into the corrugated box manufacturing business in 2012 as she set up a proprietorship concern in the name of M/s Pratham Packaging for carrying out the business. Equipped with vast experience and a vision of expansion, both the promoters decided to join hands and carry on the business together. For this purpose, they incorporated a Public Limited Company in the name of M/s. G. K. P. Printing & Packaging Limited on April 3rd, 2018. The Company acquired the running business of M/s. G.K. Packaging and M/s Pratham Packaging through a Business Succession Agreement dated April 14th, 2018 whereby the Company acquired the substantial assets and liabilities of the respective proprietorship concerns. The Promoters were appointed as Directors in the Company and since then they are looking after the overall business operations and major business decisions of the Company. The Company is also well equipped with in house testing equipments for the testing of raw material and finished products which enable the Company to deliver quality products as per specification of clients.The Company setup a new manufacturing facility at Vapi, Gujarat, which became operational from 27th December, 2018 onwards.In April 2019, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 20,56,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 6.58 Crores.