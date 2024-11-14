|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|G. K. P. Printing & Packaging Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended 30th Sept 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, and with reference to our Intimation dated 08th November 2024, please find enclosed the following documents, which was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today on 14th November, 2024, through Video Conferencing which was commenced at 10:45 AM and Concluded at 11:10 AM. 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby declare that the Statutory Auditor of the Company have issued their report with unmodified opinion for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|1. Approved the Notice, Directors Report and Annual Report thereon for the Financial Year 2023-24. 2. 6th AGM of the Company to be held on 27th Sept 2024 at 12:00 PM 3. Appointment of M/s M. R. Bhatia & Co, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as Scrutinizer at the AGM 4. Authorisation to Mr Keval Goradia, for determining materiality of an event or information for making disclosures to stock exchange.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|G. K. P. Printing & Packaging Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Results for Quarter Ended June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|G. K. P. Printing & Packaging Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 27th May, 2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|G. K. P. Printing & Packaging Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Financial Result-Dec 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
