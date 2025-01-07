iifl-logo-icon 1
G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.38
(0.72%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

29.26

26.62

24.58

yoy growth (%)

9.89

8.31

Raw materials

-23.85

-22.02

-19.1

As % of sales

81.51

82.7

77.69

Employee costs

-1.38

-1.33

-0.71

As % of sales

4.73

5.01

2.92

Other costs

-2.71

-2.27

-1.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.28

8.53

5.82

Operating profit

1.3

0.99

3.33

OPM

4.46

3.74

13.55

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.18

-0.09

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.02

0

Other income

0.2

0.23

0.33

Profit before tax

1.09

1.02

3.56

Taxes

-0.31

-0.25

-0.99

Tax rate

-28.55

-25.42

-27.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.78

0.76

2.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.78

0.76

2.57

yoy growth (%)

2.44

-70.43

NPM

2.66

2.86

10.48

