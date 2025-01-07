Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
29.26
26.62
24.58
yoy growth (%)
9.89
8.31
Raw materials
-23.85
-22.02
-19.1
As % of sales
81.51
82.7
77.69
Employee costs
-1.38
-1.33
-0.71
As % of sales
4.73
5.01
2.92
Other costs
-2.71
-2.27
-1.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.28
8.53
5.82
Operating profit
1.3
0.99
3.33
OPM
4.46
3.74
13.55
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.18
-0.09
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.02
0
Other income
0.2
0.23
0.33
Profit before tax
1.09
1.02
3.56
Taxes
-0.31
-0.25
-0.99
Tax rate
-28.55
-25.42
-27.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.78
0.76
2.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.78
0.76
2.57
yoy growth (%)
2.44
-70.43
NPM
2.66
2.86
10.48
