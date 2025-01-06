iifl-logo-icon 1
G M Polyplast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

150.5
(9.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

G M Polyplast FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

4.76

0.94

0.94

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.51

-0.49

Tax paid

-1.25

-0.42

-0.31

Working capital

11.09

-0.03

Other operating items

Operating

14.01

-0.02

Capital expenditure

3.99

-0.23

Free cash flow

18

-0.25

Equity raised

15.63

4.25

Investing

-0.47

0.16

Financing

3.67

4.85

Dividends paid

0.19

0

0

Net in cash

37.02

9

