SectorPlastic products
Open₹144
Prev. Close₹147
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.84
Day's High₹144
Day's Low₹138
52 Week's High₹215.5
52 Week's Low₹124.05
Book Value₹23.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)185.74
P/E26.29
EPS5.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.46
13.46
1.92
1.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.3
11.88
18.5
14.5
Net Worth
31.76
25.34
20.42
16.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
52.14
46.58
46.19
yoy growth (%)
11.94
0.83
Raw materials
-40.55
-40.56
-40.41
As % of sales
77.77
87.08
87.48
Employee costs
-1.21
-0.35
-0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
4.76
0.94
0.94
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.51
-0.49
Tax paid
-1.25
-0.42
-0.31
Working capital
11.09
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.94
0.83
Op profit growth
156.73
-6.92
EBIT growth
208.78
-9.45
Net profit growth
596.28
-19.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Dinesh Balbirsingh Sharma
Non Executive Director
Balbirsingh Bholuram Sharma
E D & Wholetime Director
Sarita Dinesh Sharma
Independent Director
Subramanian R Vaidya
Independent Director
Suhas M. Rane
Independent Director
Anjali Shivraj Patil
Reports by G M Polyplast Ltd
Summary
G M Polyplast Limited was originally incorporated as G M Polyplast Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 27, 2003, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company name was changed to G M Polyplast Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion of Company from Private to Public Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on 30 July 2020. The Company operates in manufacturing of Plastic Sheets and Rolls. The Company, promoted by Mr. Dinesh Balbirsingh Sharma and Ms. Sarita Dinesh Sharma, started the operations way back in November, 2003 in the name of G. M. Polyplast Private Limited. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Plastic Sheets, HighImpact Polystyrene (HIPS) Sheets, PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) Sheets / Rolls, Amorphous PolyethyleneTerephthalate (A-PET) Sheet, Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) Sheet, HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) Sheets / Rolls, PP (Polypoplyne) Sheets / Rolls, Electrostatic discharge materials (ESD materials).sheets, granules and supplying of high-grade Sheets and Granules in India. The Company has a manufacturing unit at Dadra & Nagar Haveli having a total area of approximately 50,000 sq. ft. The manufacturing process starts with manufacturing and procurement of granules and then the manufacturing process and packing of the final products is been carried on.In 2012, the Company set up a factory in Silvasa District of
The G M Polyplast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹138 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G M Polyplast Ltd is ₹185.74 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of G M Polyplast Ltd is 26.29 and 5.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G M Polyplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G M Polyplast Ltd is ₹124.05 and ₹215.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
G M Polyplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.97%, 3 Years at 79.15%, 1 Year at -18.82%, 6 Month at -27.75%, 3 Month at -19.30% and 1 Month at -12.10%.
