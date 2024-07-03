Summary

G M Polyplast Limited was originally incorporated as G M Polyplast Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 27, 2003, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company name was changed to G M Polyplast Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion of Company from Private to Public Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on 30 July 2020. The Company operates in manufacturing of Plastic Sheets and Rolls. The Company, promoted by Mr. Dinesh Balbirsingh Sharma and Ms. Sarita Dinesh Sharma, started the operations way back in November, 2003 in the name of G. M. Polyplast Private Limited. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Plastic Sheets, HighImpact Polystyrene (HIPS) Sheets, PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) Sheets / Rolls, Amorphous PolyethyleneTerephthalate (A-PET) Sheet, Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) Sheet, HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) Sheets / Rolls, PP (Polypoplyne) Sheets / Rolls, Electrostatic discharge materials (ESD materials).sheets, granules and supplying of high-grade Sheets and Granules in India. The Company has a manufacturing unit at Dadra & Nagar Haveli having a total area of approximately 50,000 sq. ft. The manufacturing process starts with manufacturing and procurement of granules and then the manufacturing process and packing of the final products is been carried on.In 2012, the Company set up a factory in Silvasa District of

Read More