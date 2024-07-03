iifl-logo-icon 1
G M Polyplast Ltd Share Price

138
(-6.12%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open144
  • Day's High144
  • 52 Wk High215.5
  • Prev. Close147
  • Day's Low138
  • 52 Wk Low 124.05
  • Turnover (lac)32.84
  • P/E26.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.59
  • EPS5.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)185.74
  • Div. Yield0
G M Polyplast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

144

Prev. Close

147

Turnover(Lac.)

32.84

Day's High

144

Day's Low

138

52 Week's High

215.5

52 Week's Low

124.05

Book Value

23.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

185.74

P/E

26.29

EPS

5.25

Divi. Yield

0

G M Polyplast Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 20 Nov, 2023

arrow

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

G M Polyplast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

G M Polyplast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.53%

Non-Promoter- 1.26%

Institutions: 1.26%

Non-Institutions: 25.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

G M Polyplast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.46

13.46

1.92

1.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.3

11.88

18.5

14.5

Net Worth

31.76

25.34

20.42

16.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

52.14

46.58

46.19

yoy growth (%)

11.94

0.83

Raw materials

-40.55

-40.56

-40.41

As % of sales

77.77

87.08

87.48

Employee costs

-1.21

-0.35

-0.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

4.76

0.94

0.94

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.51

-0.49

Tax paid

-1.25

-0.42

-0.31

Working capital

11.09

-0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.94

0.83

Op profit growth

156.73

-6.92

EBIT growth

208.78

-9.45

Net profit growth

596.28

-19.28

G M Polyplast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT G M Polyplast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Dinesh Balbirsingh Sharma

Non Executive Director

Balbirsingh Bholuram Sharma

E D & Wholetime Director

Sarita Dinesh Sharma

Independent Director

Subramanian R Vaidya

Independent Director

Suhas M. Rane

Independent Director

Anjali Shivraj Patil

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by G M Polyplast Ltd

Summary

G M Polyplast Limited was originally incorporated as G M Polyplast Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 27, 2003, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company name was changed to G M Polyplast Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion of Company from Private to Public Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on 30 July 2020. The Company operates in manufacturing of Plastic Sheets and Rolls. The Company, promoted by Mr. Dinesh Balbirsingh Sharma and Ms. Sarita Dinesh Sharma, started the operations way back in November, 2003 in the name of G. M. Polyplast Private Limited. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Plastic Sheets, HighImpact Polystyrene (HIPS) Sheets, PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) Sheets / Rolls, Amorphous PolyethyleneTerephthalate (A-PET) Sheet, Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) Sheet, HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) Sheets / Rolls, PP (Polypoplyne) Sheets / Rolls, Electrostatic discharge materials (ESD materials).sheets, granules and supplying of high-grade Sheets and Granules in India. The Company has a manufacturing unit at Dadra & Nagar Haveli having a total area of approximately 50,000 sq. ft. The manufacturing process starts with manufacturing and procurement of granules and then the manufacturing process and packing of the final products is been carried on.In 2012, the Company set up a factory in Silvasa District of
Company FAQs

What is the G M Polyplast Ltd share price today?

The G M Polyplast Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹138 today.

What is the Market Cap of G M Polyplast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G M Polyplast Ltd is ₹185.74 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of G M Polyplast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of G M Polyplast Ltd is 26.29 and 5.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of G M Polyplast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G M Polyplast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G M Polyplast Ltd is ₹124.05 and ₹215.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of G M Polyplast Ltd?

G M Polyplast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.97%, 3 Years at 79.15%, 1 Year at -18.82%, 6 Month at -27.75%, 3 Month at -19.30% and 1 Month at -12.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of G M Polyplast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of G M Polyplast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.54 %
Institutions - 1.27 %
Public - 25.19 %

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.