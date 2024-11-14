Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

G M Polyplast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve of Unaudited Financial Results for September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and cash flow statement with the Limited Review Report Outcome of the Board Meeting dated November 14, 2024 is attached for reference (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

G M Polyplast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited results for June 2024 and Auditors Report Outcome of the Board Meeting is attached for reference Attached is the outcome and Financial Statements for June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 15 Aug 2024

Disclosure pertaining to Regulation 30 is attached for reference

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

G M Polyplast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the issue of Equity shares through a Public Offer (Follow-On Public Offer Rights Issue Preferential Issue or Warrants Issue) subject to the approval of the Members. 2. To approve the migration from BSE SME to the main Board of the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange and authorize the Managing Director and/or Company Secretary and Compliance officer for allied matters thereon subject to the approval of the Members. 3. To take approval of members through EGM and/or Postal Ballot 4. To approve the Directors Report and Annexures thereon 5. To approve the Notice of the Annual General Meeting and/or Postal Ballot. 6. Any other items with the approval of the chair Outcome of the Board Meeting is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

G M Polyplast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Standalone Audited Financial Results and Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, along with the Auditors Report, Cash Flow Statement & Statement of Assets and Liabilities 2. To consider and adopt the Audited Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 3. To consider and approve the Increase in Authorised Capital of the Company, subject to the approval of the Members. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Attached is outcome of the Board meeting Attached are the Financial Results for March 2024 1. Designation of Mr. Dinesh Sharma as Chief Financial Officer of the Company 2. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company The Financial Results including: 1. Audited Financial Results 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities 3. Cash Flow Statement are attached for reference. Please be noted that the entire set comprising of outcome declaration and Auditors report was uploaded earlier on this day (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 26 Feb 2024