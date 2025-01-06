Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
52.14
46.58
46.19
yoy growth (%)
11.94
0.83
Raw materials
-40.55
-40.56
-40.41
As % of sales
77.77
87.08
87.48
Employee costs
-1.21
-0.35
-0.28
As % of sales
2.32
0.75
0.61
Other costs
-4.84
-3.5
-3.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.28
7.52
6.89
Operating profit
5.53
2.15
2.31
OPM
10.61
4.62
5.01
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.51
-0.49
Interest expense
-0.42
-0.73
-0.91
Other income
0.22
0.03
0.03
Profit before tax
4.76
0.94
0.94
Taxes
-1.25
-0.42
-0.31
Tax rate
-26.28
-45.25
-33.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.5
0.51
0.62
Exceptional items
0
-0.01
0
Net profit
3.5
0.5
0.62
yoy growth (%)
596.28
-19.28
NPM
6.73
1.08
1.35
