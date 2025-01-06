iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G M Polyplast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

150.5
(9.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR G M Polyplast Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

52.14

46.58

46.19

yoy growth (%)

11.94

0.83

Raw materials

-40.55

-40.56

-40.41

As % of sales

77.77

87.08

87.48

Employee costs

-1.21

-0.35

-0.28

As % of sales

2.32

0.75

0.61

Other costs

-4.84

-3.5

-3.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.28

7.52

6.89

Operating profit

5.53

2.15

2.31

OPM

10.61

4.62

5.01

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.51

-0.49

Interest expense

-0.42

-0.73

-0.91

Other income

0.22

0.03

0.03

Profit before tax

4.76

0.94

0.94

Taxes

-1.25

-0.42

-0.31

Tax rate

-26.28

-45.25

-33.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.5

0.51

0.62

Exceptional items

0

-0.01

0

Net profit

3.5

0.5

0.62

yoy growth (%)

596.28

-19.28

NPM

6.73

1.08

1.35

G M Polyplast : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR G M Polyplast Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.