G M Polyplast Ltd Summary

G M Polyplast Limited was originally incorporated as G M Polyplast Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 27, 2003, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company name was changed to G M Polyplast Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion of Company from Private to Public Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on 30 July 2020. The Company operates in manufacturing of Plastic Sheets and Rolls. The Company, promoted by Mr. Dinesh Balbirsingh Sharma and Ms. Sarita Dinesh Sharma, started the operations way back in November, 2003 in the name of G. M. Polyplast Private Limited. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Plastic Sheets, HighImpact Polystyrene (HIPS) Sheets, PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) Sheets / Rolls, Amorphous PolyethyleneTerephthalate (A-PET) Sheet, Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) Sheet, HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) Sheets / Rolls, PP (Polypoplyne) Sheets / Rolls, Electrostatic discharge materials (ESD materials).sheets, granules and supplying of high-grade Sheets and Granules in India. The Company has a manufacturing unit at Dadra & Nagar Haveli having a total area of approximately 50,000 sq. ft. The manufacturing process starts with manufacturing and procurement of granules and then the manufacturing process and packing of the final products is been carried on.In 2012, the Company set up a factory in Silvasa District of Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The Company is having good channel for distribution to many clients be it in India or abroad. It employed a sales and marketing team, who are responsible to take orders from customers which is then given to the manufacturing unit and then, the Company starts packing finished goods or manufacture new products depending upon the availability of the stock. The Company primarily sell products through distributors and retailer. It provide product samples along with catalogue to distributors for reaching out to the wholesale and retail shops in domestic market. Its distribution channel currently covers states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Pondicherry, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and also supply to other countries such as UAE, Israel, Jordan, Hong Kong.The Company made a Public Offer of 5,06,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 8.09 Crore in Oct 20.