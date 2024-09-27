iifl-logo-icon 1


Gaekwar Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

13.14
(4.95%)
Sep 27, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2

2

2

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-72.18

-68.06

-64.42

-57.85

Net Worth

-70.18

-66.06

-62.42

-55.85

Minority Interest

Debt

74.23

74.38

74.39

57.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.05

8.32

11.97

1.85

Fixed Assets

1.12

0.87

0.69

0.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.88

7.15

10.78

1.11

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

8.44

12.69

16.36

1.99

Sundry Creditors

-0.09

-0.07

-0.12

-0.1

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-5.47

-5.47

-5.46

-0.78

Cash

0.05

0.3

0.5

0.04

Total Assets

4.05

8.32

11.97

1.85

