Gaekwar Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2
2
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-72.18
-68.06
-64.42
-57.85
Net Worth
-70.18
-66.06
-62.42
-55.85
Minority Interest
Debt
74.23
74.38
74.39
57.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.05
8.32
11.97
1.85
Fixed Assets
1.12
0.87
0.69
0.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.88
7.15
10.78
1.11
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
8.44
12.69
16.36
1.99
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-0.07
-0.12
-0.1
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-5.47
-5.47
-5.46
-0.78
Cash
0.05
0.3
0.5
0.04
Total Assets
4.05
8.32
11.97
1.85
