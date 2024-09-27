Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
776.85
|183.81
|1,98,371.48
|3.79
|0.62
|405.32
|117.41
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,081.5
|63.1
|1,06,008.04
|465.7
|0.21
|2,785.4
|166.32
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,928.75
|79.9
|81,334.56
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|403.2
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,707.7
|322.18
|72,855.87
|19.2
|0.1
|397.1
|274.75
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,942.05
|38.42
|72,038.69
|463.85
|0.2
|1,009.56
|377.22
