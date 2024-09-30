iifl-logo-icon 1
Gaekwar Mills Ltd Share Price

13.14
(4.95%)
Sep 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open13.14
  • Day's High13.14
  • 52 Wk High13.14
  • Prev. Close12.52
  • Day's Low13.14
  • 52 Wk Low 12.52
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-350.9
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.63
  • Div. Yield0
Gaekwar Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Gaekwar Mills Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gaekwar Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gaekwar Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:12 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.44%

Institutions: 2.43%

Non-Institutions: 97.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gaekwar Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2

2

2

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-72.18

-68.06

-64.42

-57.85

Net Worth

-70.18

-66.06

-62.42

-55.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.98

-3.89

-3.89

-3.57

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.09

-0.24

-3.16

0.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-46.56

-3.52

2.37

4,870.16

EBIT growth

-49.15

-0.02

9.22

-832.72

Net profit growth

-49.11

-0.02

8.88

14.96

Gaekwar Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

776.85

183.811,98,371.483.790.62405.32117.41

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,081.5

63.11,06,008.04465.70.212,785.4166.32

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,928.75

79.981,334.56206.30663.47403.2

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,707.7

322.1872,855.8719.20.1397.1274.75

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,942.05

38.4272,038.69463.850.21,009.56377.22

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gaekwar Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ratan N Karanjia

Independent Director

Girishbhai Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Vinodkumar Darak

Whole Time Director & CEO

Shweta Dhruv Shah

Independent Director

Mipan Navinchandra Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gaekwar Mills Ltd

Summary

Gaekwar Mills Limited was incorporated on 16 June, 1928. The Company has been engaged in the business of manufacturing Fabrics i.e. Textile industry, however, the said Unit was declared sick and to set up fresh unit, clear all liabilities and pursuant to a Scheme u/s 391 of Companies Act, 1956 sanctioned by Bombay High Court. At present, the Company is into development of 60% of its own land at Bilimora, Gujarat.During the year 2015, some erstwhile workmen had filed three Special Leave Applications (Civil) before the Supreme Court of India challenging various orders of Gujarat and Bombay High Courts in favour of the Company. These SLPs were disposed of by an Order of the Hon Supreme Court on 13 January 2015. In the Said Order of Supreme Court, 4 weeks were granted to workmen association to remove office objections in their earlier appeal filed before Bombay High Court, and further request to Bombay High Court to hear appeal of workmen within the framework of law. The appeal is listed for hearing on 29th June 2015.The Company came out of liquidation during the year 2016 by an order dated 30 June 2015 passed by Hon. Bombay High Court. Gaekwar Mills Sangharsh Committee an one of the alleged association of worker have filed Notice of Motion before Hon. Bombay High Court for recall stroke stay of this order which has been rejected by Hon. Bombay High Court by an order dated 28 July 2016. Nevertheless Directors were allowed to take steps to ensure implementation of Scheme of Compro
Company FAQs

What is the Gaekwar Mills Ltd share price today?

The Gaekwar Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gaekwar Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gaekwar Mills Ltd is ₹2.63 Cr. as of 27 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gaekwar Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gaekwar Mills Ltd is 0 and -0.04 as of 27 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gaekwar Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gaekwar Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gaekwar Mills Ltd is ₹12.52 and ₹13.14 as of 27 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Gaekwar Mills Ltd?

Gaekwar Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.04%, 3 Years at -8.23%, 1 Year at 4.95%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gaekwar Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gaekwar Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 2.44 %
Public - 97.56 %

