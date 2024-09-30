SectorRealty
Open₹13.14
Prev. Close₹12.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹13.14
Day's Low₹13.14
52 Week's High₹13.14
52 Week's Low₹12.52
Book Value₹-350.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2
2
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-72.18
-68.06
-64.42
-57.85
Net Worth
-70.18
-66.06
-62.42
-55.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.98
-3.89
-3.89
-3.57
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.09
-0.24
-3.16
0.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-46.56
-3.52
2.37
4,870.16
EBIT growth
-49.15
-0.02
9.22
-832.72
Net profit growth
-49.11
-0.02
8.88
14.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
776.85
|183.81
|1,98,371.48
|3.79
|0.62
|405.32
|117.41
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,081.5
|63.1
|1,06,008.04
|465.7
|0.21
|2,785.4
|166.32
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,928.75
|79.9
|81,334.56
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|403.2
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,707.7
|322.18
|72,855.87
|19.2
|0.1
|397.1
|274.75
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,942.05
|38.42
|72,038.69
|463.85
|0.2
|1,009.56
|377.22
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ratan N Karanjia
Independent Director
Girishbhai Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi Vinodkumar Darak
Whole Time Director & CEO
Shweta Dhruv Shah
Independent Director
Mipan Navinchandra Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gaekwar Mills Ltd
Summary
Gaekwar Mills Limited was incorporated on 16 June, 1928. The Company has been engaged in the business of manufacturing Fabrics i.e. Textile industry, however, the said Unit was declared sick and to set up fresh unit, clear all liabilities and pursuant to a Scheme u/s 391 of Companies Act, 1956 sanctioned by Bombay High Court. At present, the Company is into development of 60% of its own land at Bilimora, Gujarat.During the year 2015, some erstwhile workmen had filed three Special Leave Applications (Civil) before the Supreme Court of India challenging various orders of Gujarat and Bombay High Courts in favour of the Company. These SLPs were disposed of by an Order of the Hon Supreme Court on 13 January 2015. In the Said Order of Supreme Court, 4 weeks were granted to workmen association to remove office objections in their earlier appeal filed before Bombay High Court, and further request to Bombay High Court to hear appeal of workmen within the framework of law. The appeal is listed for hearing on 29th June 2015.The Company came out of liquidation during the year 2016 by an order dated 30 June 2015 passed by Hon. Bombay High Court. Gaekwar Mills Sangharsh Committee an one of the alleged association of worker have filed Notice of Motion before Hon. Bombay High Court for recall stroke stay of this order which has been rejected by Hon. Bombay High Court by an order dated 28 July 2016. Nevertheless Directors were allowed to take steps to ensure implementation of Scheme of Compro
Read More
The Gaekwar Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gaekwar Mills Ltd is ₹2.63 Cr. as of 27 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Gaekwar Mills Ltd is 0 and -0.04 as of 27 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gaekwar Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gaekwar Mills Ltd is ₹12.52 and ₹13.14 as of 27 Sep ‘24
Gaekwar Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.04%, 3 Years at -8.23%, 1 Year at 4.95%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.