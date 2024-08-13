iifl-logo-icon 1
Gaekwar Mills Ltd Board Meeting

13.14
(4.95%)
Sep 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
GAEKWAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and 2. Any other business with the permission of chair.
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
GAEKWAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report GAEKWAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2024, 2. Audited Standalone Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 Along With Auditors Report. Read less.. Please find enclosed herewith copy of outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
GAEKWAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31 2023 and 2) any other business matter with the permission of chair. GAEKWAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the 3rd quarter & nine month ended December 31, 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) Please find enclosed herewith the copy of Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20234 Nov 2023
GAEKWAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2023 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair. GAEKWAR MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the 2nd quarter & half year ended September 30, 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Please find enclosed herewith copy of outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/11/2023)

