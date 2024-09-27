Gaekwar Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.98
-3.89
-3.89
-3.57
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.09
-0.24
-3.16
0.42
Other operating items
Operating
-1.88
-4.13
-7.05
-3.15
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.88
-4.13
-7.05
-3.15
Equity raised
-111.73
-100.04
-88.35
-81.2
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
9.4
0
-3.23
18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-104.22
-104.18
-98.65
-66.36
No Record Found
