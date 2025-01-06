Gagan Gases Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.16
0.04
0
0.12
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.06
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.12
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.07
0.4
0.13
0.21
Other operating items
Operating
0.02
0.39
0.07
0.25
Capital expenditure
0.25
0.06
0
0
Free cash flow
0.27
0.46
0.07
0.25
Equity raised
-6.77
-6.8
-6.94
-7.15
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.98
0.42
0.1
0.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.51
-5.92
-6.76
-6.76
