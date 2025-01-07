iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gagan Gases Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.93
(-0.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:51:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gagan Gases Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.17

1.24

0.48

0.58

yoy growth (%)

74.18

159.35

-17.16

-49.34

Raw materials

-1.5

-0.65

-0.01

-0.04

As % of sales

69.37

52.42

3.27

8.34

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.29

-0.26

-0.17

As % of sales

11.85

23.38

54.15

30.13

Other costs

-0.12

-0.2

-0.15

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.79

16.45

32.34

30.06

Operating profit

0.28

0.09

0.04

0.18

OPM

12.96

7.72

10.22

31.45

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.06

-0.05

-0.06

Interest expense

-0.06

0

0

0

Other income

0.01

0.01

0

0

Profit before tax

0.16

0.04

0

0.12

Taxes

-0.12

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-79.85

9.84

-181.02

-11.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0.05

0

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0.05

0

0.1

yoy growth (%)

-36.8

1,181.68

-96.36

-10.64

NPM

1.48

4.09

0.82

18.89

Gagan Gases : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gagan Gases Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.