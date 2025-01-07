Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.17
1.24
0.48
0.58
yoy growth (%)
74.18
159.35
-17.16
-49.34
Raw materials
-1.5
-0.65
-0.01
-0.04
As % of sales
69.37
52.42
3.27
8.34
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.29
-0.26
-0.17
As % of sales
11.85
23.38
54.15
30.13
Other costs
-0.12
-0.2
-0.15
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.79
16.45
32.34
30.06
Operating profit
0.28
0.09
0.04
0.18
OPM
12.96
7.72
10.22
31.45
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.06
-0.05
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.06
0
0
0
Other income
0.01
0.01
0
0
Profit before tax
0.16
0.04
0
0.12
Taxes
-0.12
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-79.85
9.84
-181.02
-11.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.05
0
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.05
0
0.1
yoy growth (%)
-36.8
1,181.68
-96.36
-10.64
NPM
1.48
4.09
0.82
18.89
